After Lincoln Riley's final game as Oklahoma's head coach in 2021, the loss to rival Oklahoma State, he was asked about rumors linking him to the vacant LSU head coaching job.

"Let me stop you right there. I’m not going to be the next coach at LSU," Riley said, later reiterating that he never even took a call about that job.

The next day, Riley was the head coach at USC, Brian Kelly would get the Tigers job and now the two go head-to-head Sunday to start their third seasons at the respective schools as the No. 23-ranked Trojans take on No. 13 LSU in Las Vegas.

“Ton of respect for him. He’s obviously done a great job everywhere he’s been, he’s been a really good program-builder, he’s had success at different levels. I think he’s done a great job. Somebody I’ve admired for a long time," Riley said this week of Kelly. "We talked about a job when I was at East Carolina. We had a meeting about a job when he was at Notre Dame. That was kind of my first real experience with him, and I was super impressed at the time. It was cool, just being a young coach at that point and getting a chance to meet him, spend some time with him, so that was really a positive experience.

"And then, yeah, our paths have crossed at times kind of here and there over the different years. We’ve had some mutual friends, some people that have either worked with myself and with Brian that we know very well. ... I [feel[ like I had a pretty good idea of who he is and obviously a tremendous coach.”

Both head coaches have a lot riding on this 2024 season -- especially Riley and the Trojans, who are looking to show that the 8-5 finish last year was merely a hiccup and that new defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn and his staff can deliver a quick fix for what was one of the worst defenses in college football last year.

They'll get every chance to make a statement Sunday in going up against one of the best offensive lines in college football in a LSU group that has combined for 98 career starts, led by left tackle and preseason All-America pick Will Campbell (26 starts), followed by right guard Miles Frazier (25), right tackle Emery Jones (24) and left guard Garrett Dellinger (23). Redshirt freshman C DJ Chester is expected to make his first career start in the game.

And Campbell has already thrown down the gauntlet in stating this week.

"We're going to run the ball. That's not something we're hiding or trying to keep quiet. I'm telling everybody right now, we are going to run the football. So you can take what you want with that," he said.

To be fair, he was talking about the LSU season in general -- not a matchup-specific plan for the Trojans.

But this may be the best test USC's rebuilt defensive front -- leaning heavily on transfers Gavin Meyer (Wyoming) and Nate Clifton (Vanderbilt), along with junior Bear Alexander -- gets all season and it comes right out of the gate.

"There's a lot of [areas of the team] that I'm that I'm excited to see. I mean I think our D-line, you know, certainly is probably there at the top," Riley said. "We've made obviously a lot of changes there. I mean pretty much every single possible way you can change it, we've changed it, from how we practice, certainly the size, the nutrition factor that's been well documented, obviously the weight and the strength that we've put on these guys and that we've brought in, certainly how we are playing, not just call-wise but from a technique standpoint is very different as well.

"And so, yeah, to see us get a chance to go put that on display is important. And I think of any of the changes that have happened, that position room, it's been the most extreme. And so I think that naturally for me, that's the one that I'm most excited to see."

But the same could just as easily be said for a USC linebacker group hoping that the arrival of Oregon State transfer Easton Mascarenas-Arnold has a reverberating effect in bringing out the best from returning starter Mason Cobb. Or a rebuilt secondary relying on transfer additions Kamari Ramsey (UCLA) and Akili Arnold (Oregon State) at safety and Greedy Vance Jr. (Florida State) at nickel, among others, with Jaylin Smith stepping into a new role at cornerback and veteran Jacobe Covington looking to finally establish himself at the other corner.

One game won't provide a full evaluation on the Trojans' defensive rebuild, but it will certainly start the assessment in a big way.

LSU finished last season first nationally in scoring (45.5 points per game) and total offense (543.5 yards per game), and while they are also replacing a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback in Jayden Daniels along with their top two receivers (also just like USC) and offensive coordinator, the Tigers should be a formidable challenge nonetheless.

"We’re prepared. We’ve known what the challenge is going to be since I got the job here," Lynn said. "We’ve been preparing not just for LSU, but just for the entire season and what we have to be prepared for."

Internally, there seems to be genuine confidence in what the defense has built behind the scenes, but the players know that nobody is going to forget what happened last season until they provide a real reason.

Sunday in the national spotlight is a big opportunity to do just that.

"I enjoy the questions. I enjoy the talk. I enjoy all of it," defensive end Jamil Muhammad said. "... I mean, yeah, spring game and stuff like that, but until you have a real chance to show what you've been working on and how much better you've gotten, what you did and what everybody saw is going to be on their minds until you change it. So obviously our focus isn't on changing everybody else's mind. However, our focus is on getting better and fixing those things that we know we have to be better at. ... I can't wait to see us go at it."

Let's take a closer look at the matchup ...