Matchup Breakdown: No. 11 USC back in national spotlight at No. 18 Michigan

On the one hand, Michigan coach Sherrone Moore may have done USC a favor this week by wasting no time in announcing a quarterback change on Monday, replacing struggling Davis Warren with dual-threat junior Alex Orji.

On the other, there isn't much for the Trojans to study on film about Orji, who has attempted just 7 passes in 12 games over three years while being used in run-oriented packages.

"You could see advantages from both sides," USC coach Lincoln Riley said. "Sure, if you're on our side, you say, 'Oh, that's great, we have an idea of who they're going to play with.' But I think also there's a sense of -- again, I don't want to speak for Coach Moore or anybody else -- but probably a sense of you get some clarity to your own roster and some of the question marks there.

"At the end of the day, it's going to still be how do we play, how do they play, who's ready to play, who executes the best on game day. I know it's a story right now -- when the game starts it's going to be who plays the best on game day and I just don't think them announcing it is going to make a massive difference for one team or the other. Somebody's going to play better than the other team and that team is going to win."

Defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn spoke to the challenge from his end in trying to game plan against so much unknown.

Do the Wolverines trust Orji to handle a normal volume of passes, or will they lean almost exclusively on a multi-pronged ground attack?

"You have no idea what they're going to do, what they're going to gameplan. At the end of the day we just have to play our rules and play our style of ball," Lynn said.

Warren, a senior, beat out Orji in the preseason quarterback battle for the No. 18-ranked Wolverines (2-1), but he had passed for just 444 yards, 2 touchdowns and 6 interceptions through three games, including 3 INTs last weekend vs. Arkansas State.

Orji, a 6-foot-3, 235-pound former three-star prospect, got into the game Saturday late and completed 2 of 4 passes for 12 yards and a touchdown and rushed 3 times for 27 yards. He rushed 6 times for 37 yards and 2 TDs as a freshman in 2022 and 15 times for 86 yards and a touchdown last season. He also had a career-high 32 rushing yards in the Wolverines' season-opener this year vs. Fresno State.

Lynn was asked if Orji reminded him of any other quarterback he's game-planned for, and he said no. He noted that while, yes, the Trojans successfully contained another mobile quarterback in Utah State's Bryson Barnes, they weren't perfect and he knows there are things Michigan will pick up from that game film and try to exploit.

"There was also some things that we need to improve on that Michigan probably saw that they're like, all right, we can capitalize on that," he said.

As for USC's defensive players, they emphasized that they still have to be true to the scheme and the identity of this defense and not change everything to account for one player.

"I don't think we're going to change any scheme -- maybe mindset, just understanding that if he doesn't like something he has the ability to take off and run and maybe make an explosive play," linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold said. "So we're just more aware of the situations that we're in and how we've got to handle that, but schematically no."

Said defensive end Jamil Muhammad: "It's definitely a challenge, and as a defense, as a team, we're up for the challenge. We're excited to play against somebody that's elusive like Alex. ... It's just all about trusting the scheme and trusting what we see, like our eyes. It's just all about being there for one another -- not necessarily leaving one man on an island -- and just playing as a cohesive unit."

Let's dive deeper into the highly-anticipated matchup as USC makes its Big Ten debut Saturday in Ann Arbor, Michigan.