It's been a tough season for the Cal Golden Bears, there's no other way to look at it.

After a 3-1 start that included a Hail Mary pass landing in and then out of the hands of a receiver in a 24-17 loss at Notre Dame, followed by the Bears' best performance of the fall in a 49-31 shellacking of Arizona, the season has taken a sharp pivot.

The Bears (3-5, 1-4 Pac-12) have lost their last four games, including being the only team that lowly Colorado has beaten all season. And now they get the No. 9 Trojans (7-1, 5-1), who are chasing the potential for a College Football Playoff berth as the teams meet Saturday night (7:30 p.m. PT on ESPN).

The Bears have exciting talent scattered across their roster, but their weaknesses are glaring. They’re capable of causing headaches for talented opposition, yet their lack of consistency in certain areas renders them a lesser threat.

Still, it's not a team USC can overlook in any way. Cal led No. 8 Oregon until late in the second quarter last week before things ultimately unraveled -- which kind of mirrors the script of their season.

Let's take a closer look at the matchup ...