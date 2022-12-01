Sitting pretty at No. 4 in the last College Football Playoff rankings, all that’s left for USC to do in order to punch its ticket to the party is to defeat the same Utah squad that stunned the Trojans in a 43-42 thriller at Rice-Eccles Stadium back in mid-October.

The Trojans' brilliant first season under the direction of Lincoln Riley now comes to the most poetic of crossroads, a chance to secure the program's first ever playoff berth (since the format was established in 2014) against the only team to have toppled them all year.

That game was a high-scoring shootout of maximum intensity, but it’s unclear if we should expect a similar repeat the second time around. Personnel development, schematic shifts and injuries have brought both teams a long way from who they were in Week 7, and their shared familiarity will no doubt lead to an altered gameplan from both coaching staffs.

The Utes will also lack the home field advantage they enjoyed the first time around, with the rematch taking place at neutral Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The stakes for both teams are clear. For USC: win and it's in the playoff. For Utah: win and it's in the Rose Bowl.

Let's take a fresh look at the matchup leading up to kickoff Friday at 5 p.m. PT on FOX.