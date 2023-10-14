USC hasn't faced a defense yet this season that presently ranks higher than 40th nationally (Arizona State, No. 40).

In fact, the Trojans have faced mostly bad defenses -- San Jose State (93rd), Nevada (133rd, dead last in the FBS), Stanford (127th), the aforementioned Sun Devils, Colorado (130th) and Arizona (47th).

That all changes Saturday as the No. 10-ranked Trojans (6-0) visit No. 21 Notre Dame (5-2) in South Bend, Indiana (4:30 p.m. PT on NBC).

The Fighting Irish have had their struggles offensively of late (more on that momentarily), but they have been an elite defense, ranking 12th nationally in yards allowed (279.4 per game) and 15th in scoring defense (15.9 points per game).

"Their linebackers are super aggressive. They're downhill guys. They have some great plays on film where they're making contact with people and just knocking people backwards, so we've got to be ready for that," USC offensive line coach Josh Henson said. "Obviously, because those guys are so good they like to blitz them. We've got to be ready to pick up those blitzes. They're big and strong inside, they use their hands really well on the interior. They get a lot of disruption from interior pass rush, so we've got to be ready for that. But overall, I think one of the most impressive things about them is they just play extremely hard.

"They run to the football, they swam and chase and all those things you want your defense to do. We've got to go match their intensity. Looks like we're going to have great weather (sarcasm) in South Bend, so you know, it might be one of those games that whoever can punch the other one with enough body blows is the one that wins at the end."

USC comes into the game as the top scoring offense in college football (51.8 points per game) and fourth in yards (523.3 per game), but the Trojans had a tough time getting started against Arizona last week and now face by far their toughest test of the season.

Let's take a closer look at the matchup ...

RELATED: Opposing Perspective: Notre Dame insider Tyler James breaks down the Fighting Irish