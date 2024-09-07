It's no intended slight to Utah State, a solid enough football program, but relative to the rest of USC's daunting 2024 schedule this is as close as the Trojans get to a tune-up game.

Or it should be, at least.

After opening with a 27-20 win over a ranked LSU team, and with a showdown on the road against a ranked Michigan team awaiting after the bye next week, the No. 13-ranked Trojans will look to tighten some screws and build further confidence and momentum in their home opener Saturday night in the Coliseum.

The main intrigue from a matchup standpoint is who will start at quarterback for Utah State.

Spencer Petras sprained his ankle early in the Aggies' 36-14 win over FCS foe Robert Morris last week, giving way to Utah transfer Bryson Barnes, who completed 11 of 21 passes for 198 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception and also rushed for 88 yards (with a 63-yard touchdown jaunt).

USC and its fans know Barnes all too well, as he filled in for Utah last season and passed for 235 yards, 3 TDs and 1 INT while rushing for 57 yards and a score.

Petras is officially listed as questionable and day-to-day, leaving uncertainty as to who will start for Utah State on Saturday night.

"You have to prepare for both, and when you look at their tape last year their quarterbacks that played kind of had that mobility that [Barnes] has, so we have to be prepared for the quarterback run game, we have to be prepared for him to extend plays," USC defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn said. "And then if their starter plays, we have to be prepared for what he brings, so we're practicing for everybody."

Said defensive end Jamil Muhammad: "They're very electric, they spread you out, they make you very honest to the quarterback run. Even though they play two quarterbacks, the guy that's been playing because the starter's hurt, I think he's the more mobile guy, he came from Utah. When he's in, they make you respect the quarterback run. ... You can't take them lightly. They have a very powerful offense."

Let's take a closer look at the Aggies and the matchup ...