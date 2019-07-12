Matt Fink is back, even though he technically never left. And he says he’s here to stay.

The redshirt junior quarterback was one of several Trojans to enter the NCAA transfer portal since the end of last offseason, and one of a few to end up where he started. But he appears to be the only one truly broken up about the process.

For Fink, that included visits to other schools and brief commitment to Illinois that he ultimately reneged on because his heart never let go of being at USC.

“It was very emotional; the decision-making on my end was emotional. And I made decisions that weren’t really thought through,” he said Thursday, addressing the topic with the media for the first time. “It was tough because I’ve had not arguments but discussions with many people, including my dad, my mother, the rest of my family, friends, coaches and everything all around. It just kept coming to me -- I can’t leave this place. There was something in my heart telling me not to leave. …

“I told Clay [Helton] this is my home. He knows that. I got to give it to him for allowing me to experience what it’s actually like getting into the transfer portal. I don’t think a lot of people have the opportunity that I had.”

