Matt Fink's belief in his abilities and his potential has always seemed stronger than most outside expectations.

He was the 3-star prospect who chose to come to USC and compete at a program that routinely lands top recruits at the position. He tested the NCAA transfer portal after this past spring because he felt he could perform in a larger role than the one he was in here -- but he also returned to the Trojans with that enduring belief that his moment might still come. And when he was slotted No. 3 on the depth chart after fall camp and most were surprised he was ahead of Jack Sears, Fink was thinking the other way -- that he had actually performed well enough to be higher on that list.

So, yes, while many see him filling in at QB until Kedon Slovis (concussion) is medically cleared to return, Fink sees an opportunity to try to win the starting job with his play.

"Of course, yeah. Every day is a great opportunity, especially today," he said. "Again, it sucks to see anyone on the team get hurt, but that leaves more opportunity and more doors open for myself so I'm going to go ahead and take that and run with it."

The redshirt junior certainly did Friday night in USC's 30-23 win over then-No. 10 Utah, completing 21 of 30 passes for 351 yards, 3 touchdowns and 1 interception.

Fink's confidence and moxie are among his greatest assets and he should most definitely look at this extended opportunity as he does. (Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell strongly indicated that Slovis is not expected to be available this week.)

