It’s no secret that USC’s offense didn’t function nearly as well in the second half as the first. The numbers were particularly pronounced with its starting quarterback. Consider these splits for Daniels:

First half: 62.7 completion percentage, 1,741 yards, 7.9 yards per attempt, 10 touchdowns, five interceptions

Second half: 54.5%, 931 yds, 6.51 ypa, 4 TDs, 5 INTs

Daniels, to be fair, was the offensive catalyst in wins against UNLV and Washington State, a pair of September games in which the Trojans finished strong. Sandwiched in-between were two forgettable performances at Stanford and Texas. These were only the first four games of Daniels’ career, of course. So it was peculiar then that as he gained more experience he continually struggled after halftime, especially in games where he started out strong, such as Arizona, Colorado, Cal, UCLA and Notre Dame.



