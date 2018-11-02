There’s no easy way to put this: USC has a fundamental flaw keeping it from reaching the highest level of college football, and the administration needs to make a change immediately. It’s been ailing the Trojans for several years now.

“Don’t tell Coach Helton that, will you? You’re absolutely right, Adam. By the way, you are on to something here.”

This is USC Senior Associate Athletic Director Steve Lopes, from a recent conversation we had about the football program. While we weren’t discussing coaching, the subject matter is just as impactful to the Trojans’ quest to win their 12th national title.

Two years ago you could argue it was even more important, as USC fell into such a big hole that not even a two-month long winning streak and the nation’s biggest climb in the rankings could pull the Trojans out in time.

Lopes and I were talking about scheduling.

For the fourth time in the CFP’s five-year history, USC was left out of the initial top-25 rankings. I understand if you didn’t even notice they were released earlier this week, and USC’s absence might seem like a moot point since the Trojans clearly aren’t among the nation’s elite this season.

We knew that by mid-September -- and that’s partly where the problem lies.