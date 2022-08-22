With both of its starting cornerbacks departing after last season and minimal game experience returning to the unit, USC looked to the transfer portal for a solution there -- as with many other spots.

And in came a guy in Mekhi Blackmon who has about as much experience and as many experiences to relate to the younger corners as the Trojans could have hoped.

"Mekhi Blackmon continues to show it on a consistent basis. He's the person that we all hoped and believed that he is, so right now I'd say he's definitely standing out and the rest of the guys are taking turns making plays. We need to get them consistent," DBs coach Donte Williams said last week.

Indeed, that second corner spot remains one of the more intriguing position battles ongoing as the Trojans segue from fall camp to more of a game week structure this week.

But as Williams said, Blackmon has delivered on expectations while providing one key answer at the position.

"I would say Blackmon has certainly continued to impress, has had a really strong start to camp," head coach Lincoln Riley said early last week.

Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch also spotlighted Blackmon as one of three players who have consistently impressed him this month (with defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu and safety Calen Bullock also earning mentions.)

It's been a long road for Blackmon to get to this point.