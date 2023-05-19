USC athletic director Mike Bohn, who in three and a half years at the helm of Trojans athletics helped right the ship in the department and most notably for the football program, suddenly and surprisingly resigned Friday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Times’ Ryan Kartje first reported the news with an update noting that the newspaper had asked questions to Bohn and USC a day earlier “about internal criticism of his management of the athletic department,” and that the university had hired a law firm earlier this year to conduct a review of the department.

Bohn provided a statement Friday to the Times:

“After more than 40 years of college athletics leadership, it is the right time to step away from my position as Director of Athletics at the University of Southern California,” Bohn said in the statement. “I have dedicated my life to serving student-athletes and advancing the enterprise of intercollegiate athletics. I will always be proud of leading the program out of the most tumultuous times in the history of the profession and at USC with a restored reputation and national milestone accomplishments. I led the process to join the Big 10 Conference, hired marquee Head Coaches, produced the highest graduation rate in school history and won numerous national and conference championships.

“As a former student-athlete myself, my purpose and identity are rooted in supporting young people as they pursue their athletic, academic, and personal goals. I have been fortunate to have had so many wonderful opportunities and met so many terrific people, and I depart wishing the very best to all with whom I worked and served. In moving on, it is important now that I focus on being present with my treasured family, addressing ongoing health challenges, and reflecting on how I can be impactful in the future.”

USC has not announced who will serve as the interim athletic director.

Bohn notably fired former head football coach Clay Helton two games into the 2021 season and then hired Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma to take over the program, which led to a seven-win improvement in his first season with an 11-3 finish last fall.

Perhaps even bigger than that, though, Bohn helped lead USC’s upcoming move (along with UCLA) from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten, which shook up the college football world and positioned the Trojans to compete under a bigger national spotlight and with a significantly greater conference revenue share.

Bohn was hired in November of 2019 after former AD Lynn Swann had been fired earlier that fall, with the department mired in controversy from the Varsity Blues admissions scandal.

USC President Carol Folt, who hired Bohn, released a letter to the university community confirming Bohn’s resignation.

While thanking Bohn for his significant contributions, Folt’s letter was not exactly a celebratory send-off one would expect given his accomplishments, noting the university had conducted a thorough review of the athletic department “including its operations, culture and strategy” and that “now is the time for a new direction.”

It’s also notable that Bohn, 62, said he was “resigning” and not retiring.