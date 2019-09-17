USC running backs coach Mike Jinks didn't need to be asked about redshirt freshman Markese Stepp's usage or role in the offense. It seems he's well aware of all the outside chatter about Stepp needing more touches.

So when the question was actually asked about redshirt junior Vavae Malepeai and what he had done to earn the lead role in the backfield this fall, Jinks had his guard up.

"What he does everyday here in practice," he said matter-of-factly. "In our room, there are no punches [pulled]. I don't care about feelings. The truth is told. If they want more touches, they want the ball, they do what they need to do on a daily basis -- and he does. I'm proud of him. I'm proud of all of them, actually. They've all come in and done a decent job of maximizing their opportunities."

Malepeai leads the Trojans with 272 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns on 4.7 yards per carry through three games. His 58 rushing attempts significantly outpace junior Stephen Carr (21 carries for 111 yards and 2 TDs, plus 10 catches for 75 yards and a TD) and Stepp (12-86-0).

Malepeai is more than halfway to his 2018 totals (93-501-8) and will likely continue to see a majority share of the carries, as Jinks has made it clear since the spring that he favors having a lead back rather than an even rotation.

"It's been a blessing. It's for sure an opportunity that I'm looking to seize, but really every back in the room has been working, we're all working together," Malepeai said. "Throughout the game [Stephen] is reminding me, 'Stay low, be patient,' and I'm doing the same for him, we're doing the same for 'Kese. When you've got 'Kese who comes in, he hasn't had much experience playing, so when he's in we're just supporting him, cheering him on and we're all just feeding off each other."

Stepp indeed has not received much experience, and that became a flashpoint of debate over the last week. After not getting any offensive snaps in the opener and then playing just 4 snaps with 3 carries vs. Stanford, Stepp broke off 3 runs for 33 yards in the second quarter Saturday at BYU before being immediately subbed out for Malepeai.

He didn't get back on the field until being used as a short-yardage back in the fourth quarter -- converting a third-and-1 and two fourth-and-1s. The clamoring to see more of the physical back with a knack for creating yards after contact had already started earlier in the week, but it increased as Carr and Malepeai combined for 9 carries on two drives that ended in quick punts in the third quarter.

Head coach Clay Helton talked his way around a couple questions about Stepp's usage, praising his short-yardage work, noting his fumble midway through the fourth quarter (which he recovered himself) and touting the overall depth at the position.

Jinks was a little more direct when asked about it Monday after practice.

"There were 10 plays in the third quarter -- I want somebody to bring that up. That's just a fact. You ask me a question, that's the answer," he said. "Again, I really don't care what anybody says. We're going to do what's best for this football team."

