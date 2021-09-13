Mind of Mike: Lack of recruiting success, development doomed Helton at USC

Remember the Pete Carroll days at USC? I sure do and they were amazing. But since then it’s been disappointment after disappointment save for an isolated season here or there. It was always going to come to this. Helton never fit in quite right at USC and, after an embarrassing loss to Stanford on Saturday, the inevitable finally occurred. Helton is gone and the fan base gets what it wants. The 42-28 loss to the Cardinal was the proverbial straw that broke the camel's back when it came to his tenure in Los Angeles, and athletic director Mike Bohn did what others have been hesitant to do: He fired a good man who was over his head at USC.

Even before this season, Helton was on thin ice with the program, having gone 46-24 with a 36-13 record in the Pac-12 over six-plus seasons leading the program. Those kinds of numbers simply won't do when you are supposed to be the No. 1 program in the conference by a good deal. USC is the Pac-12's Alabama or Ohio State, and so with only one conference title and routine losses to inferior programs, the brass at USC was left with no other options.

So why wasn't Helton successful at USC? It should be easy for almost anyone to win there, but in Helton's case he made a few critical mistakes. First and foremost, he did a poor job of hiring capable assistants around him. He held on to Tee Martin and Clancy Pendergast too long. Todd Orlando has not done a whole lot in his time there and Graham Harrell still has yet to fully unlock the talent the Trojans have at the skill positions on offense. They are still having trouble blocking anyone with a whiff of a pass rush and skill position players continue to underperform.