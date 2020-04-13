USC left tackle Austin Jackson has been invited as a virtual participant for the upcoming NFL draft -- the 2020 version of actually being invited to the draft.

The draft is remote for everyone this year, as it will run April 23-25 with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announcing selections from his home and team officials calling in their picks from their homes.

The draft will air on ESPN and NFL Network with ABC joining for Rounds 4-7 on April 25.

Jackson is one of 58 prospects selected as virtual participants, with details of how they'll be featured yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, the mock drafts are out in abundance with the draft less than two weeks away.

We've rounded up all the latest forecasts and projections for the Trojans. Left tackle Austin Jackson and wide receiver Michael Pittman could be the only USC prospects taken in the draft, but defensive end Christian Rector, linebacker John Houston and offensive tackle Drew Richmond will hope to land opportunities as well, either in the later rounds or more likely as undrafted free agents.