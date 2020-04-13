Mock draft roundup: Where the Trojans stand in the NFL draft projections
USC left tackle Austin Jackson has been invited as a virtual participant for the upcoming NFL draft -- the 2020 version of actually being invited to the draft.
The draft is remote for everyone this year, as it will run April 23-25 with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announcing selections from his home and team officials calling in their picks from their homes.
The draft will air on ESPN and NFL Network with ABC joining for Rounds 4-7 on April 25.
Jackson is one of 58 prospects selected as virtual participants, with details of how they'll be featured yet to be announced.
Meanwhile, the mock drafts are out in abundance with the draft less than two weeks away.
We've rounded up all the latest forecasts and projections for the Trojans. Left tackle Austin Jackson and wide receiver Michael Pittman could be the only USC prospects taken in the draft, but defensive end Christian Rector, linebacker John Houston and offensive tackle Drew Richmond will hope to land opportunities as well, either in the later rounds or more likely as undrafted free agents.
LT Austin Jackson
-1st round, No. 18 overall, to the Miami Dolphins -- The Athletic's Dane Brugler (April 13)
-1st round, No. 18 overall, to the Miami Dolphins -- NFL.com's Charles Davis (April 2)
-1st round, No. 18 overall, to the Miami Dolphins -- NFL.com's Maurice Jones-Drew (March 31)
-1st round, No. 18 overall, to the Miami Dolphins -- NFL.com's Chad Reuter (March 26)
-1st round, No. 18 overall, to the Miami Dolphins -- Athlon Sports' Bryan Fischer (April 10)
-1st round, No. 20 overall, to the Jacksonville Jaguars -- USA TODAY Draftwire's Luke Easterling (April 11)
-1st round, No. 20 overall, to the Jacksonville Jaguars -- DraftTek.com (April 7)
-1st round, No. 22 overall, to the Minnesota Vikings -- NFL.com's Peter Schrager (April 1)
-1st round, No. 22 overall, to the Minnesota Vikings -- WalterFootball.com (April 7)
-1st round, No. 26 overall, to the Miami Dolphins -- NFL.com's Cynthia Frelund (March 30)
-1st round, No. 26 overall, to the Miami Dolphins -- NFL.com's Charley Casserly (March 24)
-1st round, No. 27 overall, to the Seattle Seahawks -- NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah (April 7)
-1st round, No. 27 overall, to the Seattle Seahawks -- NFL.com's Lance Zierlein (March 20)
-1st round, No. 27 overall, to the Seattle Seahawks -- Yardbarker.com's Seth Trachtman (April 7)
-1st round, No. 29 overall, to the Tennessee Titans -- Fox Sports' Joel Klatt (April 12)
-2nd round, No. 33 overall, to the Cincinnati Bengals -- ESPN's Todd McShay (March 30)
-2nd round, No. 35 overall, to the Detroit Lions -- DraftSite.com (April 13)
-2nd round, No. 36 overall, to the New York Giants -- CBSSports.com's Ryan Wilson (April 13)
-2nd round, No. 37 overall, to the Los Angeles Charters -- Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs (April 13)
-2nd round, No. 37 overall, to the Los Angeles Chargers -- SI.com's Kevin Hanson (March 20)
-2nd round, No. 42 overall, to the Minnesota Vikings -- Yahoo Sports' Eric Edholm (March 25)
-2nd round, No. 48 overall, to the New York Jets -- San Diego Union-Tribune's Eddie Brown (March 25)
-2nd round, No. 62 overall, to the Green Bay Packers -- The Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer (April 13)
**ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Jackson the No. 7 offensive tackle in the draft.
WR Michael Pittman
-2nd round, No. 34 overall, to the Indianapolis Colts -- ESPN's Todd McShay (March 30)
-2nd round, No. 34 overall, to the Indianapolis Colts -- Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs (April 13)
-2nd round, No. 44 overall, to the Indianapolis Colts -- The Athletic's Dane Brugler (April 13)
-2nd round, No. 48 overall, to the New York Jets -- The Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer (April 13)
-2nd round, No. 56 overall, to the New Orleans Saints -- Yahoo Sports' Eric Edholm (March 25)
-2nd round, No. 60 overall, to the Baltimore Ravens -- SI.com's Kevin Hanson (March 20)
-2nd round, No. 62 overall, to the Green Bay Packers -- DraftTek.com (April 7)
-3rd round, No. 67 overall, to the Detroit Lions -- DraftSite.com (April 13)
-3rd round, No. 76 overall, to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- USA TODAY DraftWire's Luke Easterling (April 11)
-3rd round, No. 96 overall, to the Kansas City Chiefs -- NFL.com's Chad Reuter (March 26)
-3rd round, No. 106 overall, to the Baltimore Ravens -- San Diego Union-Tribune's Eddie Brown (March 25)
-4th round, No. 113 overall, to the Carolina Panthers -- WalterFootball.com (April 7)
**ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Pittman the No. 7 wide receiver in the draft.