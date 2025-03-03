Most notable comments USC GM Chad Bowden made to media Monday

USC has made sweeping changes to its recruiting department this offseason in the midst of building what has already become the No. 1 recruiting class for 2026 early in the cycle. Much of the group has been built with prospects who already call Southern California their home, and the plan the Trojans have is to continue building the program with players from around the area.

That shift in mindset only appears to be expanding under the guidance of new general manager Chad Bowden.

"We're gonna do everything through the city," he said Monday. "We're gonna do everything through the state. That's going to be our primary focus.That doesn't mean we're not going to dip into other states, because you have to, but I do a lot of research every place l've been, and something that we found, when national championships were won here and Rose Bowls were won here, you look back at Pete Carroll's classes '02, '03, '04, over 80 percent of the recruiting classes were from the state of California. History repeats itself. It always does. ...

"That was a key part of USC being on top. And my plan and my vision is to bring that back."

