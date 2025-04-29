USC parts ways with football strength coach Bennie Wylie

USC coach Lincoln Riley announced Tuesday that the Trojans have parted ways with director of football sports performance Bennie Wylie.

Wylie followed Riley from Oklahoma when he took the USC job and had been on his staff since 2018. They also previously worked together at Texas Tech from 2003-09 as Riley worked his way up from student assistant.

The move comes as Riley continues to evaluate all facets of the program after a 7-6 finish last season.

“We are grateful for the many contributions Coach Wylie has made to our program throughout the last three seasons. He has been an outstanding role model to our young men,” Riley said in a statement. “This is a difficult decision, but we are committed to positioning our football program to compete for national championships as we continue to move forward into the 2025 season and beyond.”

From overhauling the defensive staff the last two years, continuing into this offseason as he hired longtime NFL defensive coordinator Rob Ryan as linebackers coach and brought in Trovon Reed as a cornerbacks coach, to reimaging the recruiting department with new general manager Chad Bowden, Riley has continued to make substantial changes to his staff.

Wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons is now the last holdover from Riley's Oklahoma staff still with the Trojans.