SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. -- JSerra High School wide receiver Munir McClain wrapped up his senior season with 5 catches for 91 yards and 2 touchdowns last week in a narrow 35-34 playoff loss to Oaks Christian.

Although not the desired outcome, it was yet another statement performance from McClain.

For a player working his way back after undergoing ACL/meniscus surgery last November, the USC commit put together an impressive season for the Lions with 40 catches for 659 yards and 10 touchdowns in just nine games, according to team's MaxPreps page.

"I feel like I'm getting better every time, every time I step on the field," he had said a few days before the game.

USC never doubted McClain's ability to return to form -- and that was a key factor in his decision to commit to the Trojans last April -- but that wasn't the case for the rest of the schools pursuing the 3-star prospect.

"The only thing I was thinking about was getting back ready and proving myself, letting everyone know why they shouldn't have backed off. But USC stayed," McClain told TrojanSports.com. "A lot of schools reached out to me saying they hope I get well and get better, but after that it was nothing from them."