Through just two preseason practices at USC, freshman wide receiver Munir McClain has perhaps created more buzz than he did during the sum of his recruitment. After McClain committed to the Trojans in April of 2018, while recovering from a torn ACL and meniscus, no other college football programs tried to sway him off that pledge. Even when he again showcased his abilities in his return from injury -- totaling 10 touchdowns and 659 receiving yards in just nine games last fall for JSerra HS -- the leadup to the early signing period was unusually quiet for a prototypical 6-foot-4 wideout with speed, sure hands and good film. More to the point, though, he was also overshadowed even within USC's own recruiting class. Ballyhooed 5-star prospect Bru McCoy seized the headlines with his much-anticipated commitment and subsequent roundtrip transfers to Texas and back, 4-star WR Kyle Ford made his own high-profile commitment announcement on national TV in January, fellow 4-star WR Drake London drew extra intrigue as a two-sport star who will also play basketball for the Trojans and then former 4-star commit Puka Nacua commanded his turn in the spotlight in the leadup to National Signing Day before flipping to Washington. If any of that fazed McClain, though, he's never shown it. He's soft-spoken and laid-back, but with a palpable self-assurance and confidence to him. Besides, he and his mother note, he didn't need any extra attention during the recruiting process -- he had already accomplished what he sought. "He knew where he wanted to go so that was the beauty of it," said his mother Shan McClain. "He knew exactly where he wanted to go, and he wasn't all into how many offers he can get. One offer, if that's where he wanted to go, that's where he was going to commit." McClain, who held 10 offers overall before his recruitment quieted with his injury and USC commitment, said: "If [other programs] really wanted me at their school they would have came and talked to me. They didn't so they didn't really want me as bad as they wanted other people." He adds that choosing USC was the "best decision" he could have made, but also it was the culmination of the master plan that started when his older brother Abdul-Malik McClain, a 4-star defensive end in the 2018 class, landed with the Trojans. "When you know what you want, that's what you shoot for," Shan McClain said. "I really already knew what I wanted for them, and when offers were coming in I already knew that I wanted the boys to be together. So I said, 'OK, I want them to be together … so why not shoot for the stars,' you know? So that's what I did." Whether it was his 3-star recruiting ranking, the fact that McClain was following his brother to USC or the other high-profile wideouts in the Trojans' class, whatever combined the keep him a bit under-the-radar doesn't much matter now -- if it ever did.

Again, it's taken a mere two days of preseason camp for observers to notice and remark on the tall wideout with perhaps better-than-expected speed who seems to catch everything thrown his way. And just two practices for McClain to get brought up in coach Clay Helton's media session, as he and fellow freshman receiver London were Saturday. "When you watch Drake and Munir over there with [veteran WR Tyler Vaughns], it's nice to see," Helton said. "... They're really competing and that's what we asked everybody to do -- don't act like freshmen and we're not going to coach you like freshmen. You came to compete right off the get-go, and that's what those two kids are doing."



USC WRs coach Keary Colbert and head coach Clay Helton visit with Munir McClain and his mother Shan in December. (Courtesy of Munir McClain)

'It's just genetic. It's in our blood. It's in the genes'

For that matter, Shan McClain's children -- including two younger siblings -- have always competed athletically, as far back as they can remember. "I put a basketball and football in their hands when they were small, so it's kind of like starting from the cradle all the way up. I knew they had it in them," she said of her eldest boys, sitting in the family's Ladera Ranch home earlier this summer with Munir before he headed off to USC. Her father Lawrence Williams, the boys' grandfather, was a college basketball player at Texas Southern and then UNLV, under legendary coach Jerry Tarkanian, she said. It's hard to find detailed records from those years, but sports-reference.com shows Williams contributing to the 1973-74 Rebels team. "It's just genetic. It's in our blood. It's in the genes," said Shan, who competed in track. "I'm a competitor by nature, maybe it comes from him, so I just loved sports. I love to win and I loved to win trophies and medals. When my kids won trophies and medals it was all great. This is what I've been living all my life." But she knew the biggest prize would come in the form of college scholarships. Shan had moved from Los Angeles to Georgia to attend Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse School of Medicine, and that's where the elder McClain brothers grew up before moving to Southern California during high school with the family's belief that would be better for their exposure to college recruiters. "We just had to learn how to adapt to our new enivornment and we adapted pretty good," said Munir, who made the move as a sophomore. "The move was a challenge because at first we didn't want to come, but then it paid off so I thank my parents for that." McClain, whose father lives in Atlanta, had to also thank his mother for another pivotal moment in his athletic development. "There was a time Munir didn't want to play football anymore, he just wanted to play basketball. And he was really good in basketball, [but] I remember telling him, 'No, you're going to practice.' He didn't want to, but he listened to me and look where he is now," Shan recalled. Munir concurs, noting that he didn't really fully embrace football until the eighth grade but came to realize his best potential was in the sport. He adds that his mother has guided him well in general toward the realization of this goal. "I appreciate everything she does for me. Not just football, but everything Shan's work on behalf of her sons continued as Abdul-Malik's recruitment picked up. He initially committed to UCLA before Jim Mora Jr. was let go and the coaching change prompted a reconsideration. "USC came to the table last [for Abdul-Malik]," Shan recalled, noting that she had emailed the Trojans staff about him. "But I guess you save the best for last. It was between Oklahoma and USC. Both of them were great universities academically and athletically, so being that we're all here, it's home, why not choose USC? … It was great. It was like bringing home the victory. This is my hometown." All the while, she made sure all the recruiters pursuing her oldest son were also aware of Munir. His recruitment would play out a little differently, though, after he tore his ACL and meniscus during his junior season -- a pivotal year for football prospects. The early interest from recruiters mostly dried up, but the family knew it only took one school -- the right one -- to stay involved. "It really went all the way away besides USC," he said. "I didn't have an offer from them, but they were communicating with me and then in March they offered me." McClain quickly committed that April, and that was that. No recruiting drama, no suspense, no unexpected twists and turns. He was told that Notre Dame had inquired about him with one of his coaches later in the process, but he never heard from the Fighting Irish directly -- or any other school the rest of the way. Nor did he need to. And even if his commitment didn't sway the recruiting rankings like a McCoy or Ford, Helton and his staff had made the only evaluation that truly mattered on their end as well. "We actually saw it [prior to his injury[ of being a two-sport kid that [was] -- not only in football but basketball -- extremely athletic for his size. And he's faster than you think. That was proven out here in some of the summer workouts. Guys were like, 'Woah.' That's a big man making a move," Helton said. "I really felt like we had a good evaluation on him. We've never been into stars, we've been into guys that are functional for us and can play at the highest level. So you look up and you grab Munir, you grab Uchenna Nwosu and those guys that might have been the 2-3 star guy, and you look up and go, I believe in that kid, he has the right work ethic, he has the right talent, he believes in team over himself and he fits us. And he's doing some great things out here."



“Give Me The Damn Ball”, I am a single mom that has sacrificed my life without selling my soul to get my boys into USC. I’ve sent out emails & highlights to college recruiters to market my own boys for free. I’m their 1st advocate. How to book coming soon? ♥️💛✌️✌️#FightOn pic.twitter.com/Ln9c0vBwMh — Shan McClain (@Shan_Mc4) March 15, 2019

Munir McClain, left, with his older brother and now USC teammate Abdul-Malik McClain. (Courtesy of the McClain family)

'Everything, I think, happened the way it should have'

Not only is McClain making an early impression on the field at the program he wanted to play for, but he's doing it while reunited again his with older brother -- just as they always envisioned. Aside from one year in youth football when he played in his own age division, Munir has always played on Abdul-Malik's football teams. And just like it was growing up, they're also roommates again now at USC. "We've been playing together since we both started playing. I was four, he was five," Munir said. "And now it's extra years and hopefully we'll be able to play together on the next level again. … "We know everything about each other. I know him like I know myself. That's my brother and I'd do anything for him as I know he would do for me." For as close as they are, they also have distinct differences. For one, Abdul-Malik, who appeared in two games for the Trojans last season while protecting his redshirt, is a 240-pound outside linebacker while Munir is a smooth and sleek receiver. As the younger brother put it, "I want to get in the end zone, and he wants to go and hit somebody." Meanwhile, in looking back on seeing her grand plan come to fruition -- her eldest boys reunited in college again pushing toward their shared goals -- Shan calls it a "true blessing." "Everything I think happened the way it should have," she said. Munir takes the same mindset when it comes to the injury that could be considered a big what-if for his recruitment if not for reaching the desired outcome all the same. "I've always been big on things happening for reasons. I might not understand it, but I know it happened for some reason," he said, expressing no laments. He did reflect back on that moment, though, and what it meant for his football development. "It happened in practice. It was going into our fifth game. The game before I had three touchdowns, but two of them got called back. I knew that next game was just going to be a better game," he recalled. "But then in practice I was trying to do a move and my knee popped. I knew something was wrong, but I didn't think it was my ACL. When I found out what it was, I just wanted to know what I could do to get back." When McClain returned to action for JSerra as a senior after missing the first handful of games last fall, he realized he still had a ways to go to be the player he was before. But he could feel it progressing with each week late in the season. In his last game, a 35-34 playoff loss to Oaks Christian, McClain had 5 catches for 91 yards and 2 touchdowns, capping his season total at 40 receptions for those aforementioned 659 yards and 10 TDs over nine games (according to MaxPreps). "I knew I was going to get better if we had more games. Every game I knew I got better, especially from when I first came back to my third or fourth game," he said. "The more games we would have had, the more better I would have got. I wish we had more games, but it ended how it ended." Now it begins anew. USC's new offense is expected to involve a deep receiver rotation with plenty of passing to go around and plenty of opportunities to be earned. With that, there are also a lot of receivers vying to end up in the mix for targets in the fall. So far, though, McClain has looked right at home with the Trojans. Which may be the best way to describe how this all ended up for him. To that end, McClain echoes his mother's sentiments. "I'm grateful for it," he said. "That's all I can say about it because I'm just real grateful how it happened."

'USC Next Up' series archives:

