National Signing Day: Gorney's predictions

The Early Signing Period starts Wednesday and there are still a bunch of moving parts heading into the busiest day on the recruiting calendar. Here are some predictions as to what could happen:

OKLAHOMA WILL CLOSE WELL

Nick Evers

Four-star quarterback Nick Evers was committed to Florida since March. He was going to sign with the Gators. Four-star receiver Jayden Gibson is a Florida legacy and was committed since October, but it felt like the Gators were always the team to beat. He was going to sign there, too. But when Dan Mullen was fired and Billy Napier got the job, there were a lot of changes to the recruiting class. There was also a much-publicized coaching change at Oklahoma (you might have read about it) and last weekend both Evers and Gibson visited Norman. Evers has committed to the Sooners and so too could Gibson, who has been compared with Tee Higgins.

CRISTOBAL WILL PULL SOME SURPRISES

Jacurri Brown (Rivals.com)

GEORGIA GETS ITS RECEIVERS

ALABAMA CLASS WILL HAVE INTRIGUE

Aaron Anderson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

There is still an abundance of elite prospects that have Alabama high on their lists heading into Wednesday so the Crimson Tide – like always – will be closely monitored through the day. They’ll probably get many of these guys, probably lose a couple and they're always good for a surprise here and there on the way to a strong finish. It looks like four-star WR Aaron Anderson sticks. He could be joined by another Louisiana receiver in four-star Shazz Preston. But what happens with five-star cornerbacks Domani Jackson and Denver Harris? The real interesting situation arose in the last few days when four-star LB Jihaad Campbell and four-star DB Daylen Everette decommitted from Clemson and then ended up on visits to Tuscaloosa. Both could very well end up in the Crimson Tide class. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ALABAMA FANS AT BAMAINSIDER.COM

TEXAS A&M IS GOING TO LOAD UP

Denver Harris (Sam Spiegelman)

USC WILL BE BUSY

Zion Branch (right) (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

LSU FANS WILL BE PLEASED

Walker Howard

SURPRISES ARE COMING

Travis Hunter (Rivals.com)