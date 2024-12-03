National Signing Day: Spiegelman's 10 predictions

Anthony "Turbo" Rogers

Advertisement

1. AGGIES WILL PROVIDE NSD FIREWORKS

It's been a statement year for Texas A&M in its first season under Mike Elko. The Aggies are playing with a new fire and they're poised for a strong finish to National Signing Day. In days removed from the Aggies' big recruiting weekend in College Station, we've logged predictions for Texas A&M to land elite four-star receiver Jerome Myles. Myles backed off his verbal to USC. Our Rivals intel also points to a flip of four-star running back target Jamarion Morrow, who is currently committed to Mizzou. Additionally, the Aggies hosted five-star offensive tackle Michael Fasusi and four-star linebacker Keylan Moses over the weekend one last time before National Signing Day. Fasusi, an Oklahoma verbal, is considering Texas and Texas A&M while Moses has been committed to LSU for more than a year. Texas A&M is very much in play for both leading into Wednesday.

2. THE GATORS WILL PULL OFF ANOTHER FLIP

Solomon Thomas

Florida has a compelling case as the hottest team on the recruiting trail in the country. Billy Napier and the Gators have turned things around and into a different gear during the final nine of this 2025 cycle and have already logged huge late flips of several elite recruits. Our Rivals intel points to Florida being far from finished. We are projecting a five-star flip of offensive lineman Solomon Thomas to the Gators. Thomas has been committed to in-state to Florida State for months, but the arrow is pointing toward the blue-chipper signing elsewhere on Wednesday. Out of LSU and Florida, we expect Thomas to remain in the Sunshine State. We also predict four-star cornerback Onis Konanbanny and four-star safety Lagonza Hayward will wind up playing in the Swamp. Konanbanny has been committed to Tennessee since August. Hayward decommitted from the Vols a few days ago. With so much ammunition in their corner, don't sleep on the Gators also adding five-star receiver Jaime Ffrench late.

3. TENNESSEE WILL ADD FOUR-STAR DL ISAIAH CAMPBELL

Isaiah Campbell

Four-star defensive lineman Isaiah Campbell backed off his Clemson commitment midway through the fall and one of the nation's best from North Carolina had the urge to explore some other options. The in-state Tar Heels and Volunteers jumped to the forefront with Campbell early on and after multiple trips to Rocky Top, Tennessee has put itself in the driver's seat with the top-100 defensive lineman from Durham (NC) South Durham High School. Tennessee has had a strong grip on Campbell's recruitment for much of the latter half of the season. We love where the Vols are positioned ahead of National Signing Day.

4. UTAH WILL LAND FOUR-STAR RB RAYCINE GUILLORY

Raycine Guillory (Photo by Cole Patterson/Rivals.com)

Raycine Guillory never expected to be signing this December. The standout running back from Texas powerhouse Aledo (Texas) High reclassified to the 2026 class last month and is on track to graduate later in December and enroll at the university of his choosing after the new year. Miami, Texas, SMU and Ole Miss all made runs at Guillory. Since jumping into the 2025 class, the Utes have emerged as the front-runner for the talented four-star. We've logged a prediction for the Utes to add more offensive firepower from Texas this week.

5. GEORGIA WILL WIN OUT FOR FIVE-STAR JUSTUS TERRY

Justus Terry

Five-star defensive lineman Justus Terry will close out the Early Signing Period with his decision at noon ET on Friday. Terry has been committed in-state to Georgia as well to USC – albeit short-lived. Since reopening his recruitment ahead of his senior season, the No. 9 overall prospect has been focused on Georgia, Alabama, Texas and Auburn. Our prediction has remained on the Dawgs, who are intent to keep Terry in-state. Georgia has been very active in the fourth quarter of this recruiting cycle with big additions and flips in recent weeks. Kirby Smart and the Dawgs are very much in play for a few more flips, including four-star defensive linemen Kevin Wynn, four-star defensive linemen Jeramiah McCloud and four-star linebacker Tavion Wallace.

6. AUBURN WILL KEEP PRIZED COMMITS

Deuce Knight (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Hugh Freeze and Auburn have been devastatingly efficient on the recruiting trail this season. The Tigers have pulled off major flips from conference foes and rivals alike, and have come out on top for several big battles along the way. Down the stretch, our Rivals intel suggests Auburn is in a strong position to keep its class mostly intact despite several other teams working feverishly to force attrition. We predict Deuce Knight and Jared Smith will ink with the Tigers, though Donovan Starr may end up flipping to Alabama. We also believe the Tigers are in line to keep five-star cornerback Na'eem Offord in-state. Auburn has been aiming to add another back to its 2025 haul. Four-star running back Ousmane Kromah, a Georgia verbal, is highest on the board to monitor heading into Wednesday.

7. USC WILL SIGN FIVE-STAR JAHKEEM STEWART

Jahkeem Stewart

Lincoln Riley and the Trojans are a team in line for fireworks to close out the Early Signing Period. After some shakeup with several offensive targets and commits down the stretch, USC is in line for some defensive reinforcements down the back nine. Rivals was first to predict five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart to land with USC. As National Signing Day nears, we maintain the Trojans are the team to beat with the No. 8 prospect in the Rivals250. After hosting four-star defensive lineman Christian Ingram over the weekend for an official visit, we've logged predictions for the Trojans to come away with another big target along the defensive line. Four-star safety Stephen Miller also returned to Los Angeles over the weekend. After a strong push from South Carolina, we predict Miller to stick with the Trojans.

8. GAMECOCKS WILL WIN IN-STATE RECRUITING BATTLE

Donovan Murph (Photo by Rivals.com)

Shane Beamer has found a rhythm on the recruiting trail during South Carolina's banner season. This fall, the Gamecocks have flipped several top targets and have clicked when it comes to in-state recruiting. That's a trend we are expecting to continue into National Signing Day this week. Four-star receiver Donovan Murph is set to choose between South Carolina and Clemson. Our prediction remains on the Gamecocks. We also predict that three-star tight end Mike Tyler stays in-state despite a longtime verbal to LSU. The Gamecocks continue to fire away with more flip targets. We're monitoring South Carolina's continued efforts for elite defensive end Jared Smith (Auburn) and defensive lineman Kevin Wynn (Georgia), too.

9. TEXAS WILL GET ATHLETE MICHAEL TERRY

Michael Terry

The No. 2 athlete Michael Terry is set to choose among Texas, Oregon and Nebraska on Wednesday. The four-star offensive playmaker from the Lone Star State has been down to three programs since midway through the summer. However, Terry has held off on pulling the trigger at various times since July. As Wednesday nears, our Rivals prediction sits on Texas to keep Terry in-state. The Longhorns have been buzzing at the top since the start of the four-star athlete's senior season and are positioned for another big get to add to their class.

10. OHIO STATE WILL SIGN TURBO