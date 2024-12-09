National Signing Day Team Spotlight: No. 15 USC

Advertisement

Jahkeem Stewart (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

WHAT WENT RIGHT ...

Husan Longstreet

Landing five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart – and beating LSU – on National Signing Day was a monumental victory for the Trojans. Stewart is arguably the best defensive player in the 2025 Rivals250 and pairing him with position coach Eric Henderson, who has NFL experience, could be a match made in heaven. After five-star quarterback Julian Lewis flipped to Colorado, the Trojans did a great job of having a backup plan and flipping local four-star standout Husan Longstreet from Texas A&M. The Trojans also dodged some major bullets late as Romero Ison, Harry Dalton and Stephen Miller didn’t flip to Southeast programs.

WHAT WENT WRONG ...

PARTING PREDICTION