NCAA Tournament Matchup Preview: Scouting Miami

In reacting to his team's NCAA tournament draw Sunday, USC coach Andy Enfield noted that he knows Miami coach Jim Larranaga well -- and that they share some similar history.

Both coaches elevated their careers on the back of taking small mid-major programs to new heights in the NCAA tournament.

Enfield, of course, led Florida Gulf Coast to tournament history in 2013 when it became the first No. 15 seed to reach the Sweet 16. Larranaga, meanwhile, led George Mason to the Final Four in 2006, becoming just the second No. 11 seed and first school from the Colonial Athletic Association to advance that far.

Enfield parlayed his tournament spotlight into the USC job a couple days after FGCU's run ended, while Larranaga stayed at George Mason through the 2010-11 season before taking the Miami job.

"Coach L is a Hall of Famer. He's been around the game a long time, won a lot of games, been very successful wherever he's been. It was great to see him at George Mason because I had a similar situation at Florida Gulf Coast, taking a smaller school, a mid-major school into the NCAA tournament and winning a few games. He went to the Final Four and then has had a great career at Miami," Enfield said. "Their assistant coaches I know very well, so it will be a very friendly game before the game and hopefully our guys will be ready to play. But Coach L has done a terrific job. He's been doing it a long time."

That said, neither Enfield nor the Trojans knew all that much about the Hurricanes as a team when the matchup was announced that No. 7-seeded USC would meet No. 10 Miami on Friday in Greenville, S.C.

"Haven't seen them play a lot, so we have a lot of video to watch, but we have a lot of time to do it," Enfield said.

Said forward Isaiah Mobley: "I saw them play Duke and beat them. But it looks like they have another Isaiah. But they’re a good team. I don’t know if they have any crazy, like one star player or anything. It should be a good matchup. I don’t think any game should be a cake walk."