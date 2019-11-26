USC athletic director Mike Bohn is still getting his bearings within his new job and new surroundings.

He's trying to learn as many names as he can, do a lot of listening and, yes, eventually make a decision on the future of the Trojans football program.

And it's all happening at once -- from those small details to that biggest one.

"The other day I was asking directions and they said, 'Go on Fig,' and I'm like, 'Where is Fig?' Well, they call obviously Figueroa 'Fig,' and I'm like, OK," Bohn shared during a casual moment Tuesday sitting outside Heritage Hall. "And then I had a staff member call our director of football operations [Joseph Wood] 'Woody,' and I said 'Who's Woody? I don't even know who Woody is. I know Joseph.' And they're like, 'Oh, we call Joseph 'Woody.' OK."

Bohn has officially been on the job 16 days, and he's still living out of a hotel near campus while understanding it may take some time to bring normalcy to that part of his life.

"We're trying to move things as quickly as possible, but the housing industry and inspections and escrows and finance folks sometimes don't move at the same speed as intercollegiate athletics," he quipped in an exclusive interview with TrojanSports.com. "But we understand that process, we're respectful of it and we're very fortunate to have some people that are helping us and giving us good advice."

He could have just as easily been talking about the decision he has to make regarding the status of football coach Clay Helton and the future of the program.

