We now know the numbers and measurables for the newest Trojans with the release of the 2019 media guide. As we previously reported, incoming JUCO CB Jaylen Watson and freshman OL Tilini Livai were academic casualties, and senior TE Daniel Imatorbhebhe is no longer on the team. Freshman CB Trey Davis, who we reported last week has left the program, is listed as transferring. USC enters training camp with 81 players on scholarship.

Here's the 411 on USC's summer enrollees:

DT De'jon Benton

No. 79, 6-foot-3, 285 pounds

TB Kenan Christon

No. 23, 5-foot-10, 185 pounds

WR Kyle Ford

No. 81, 6-foot-2, 210 pounds

S Dorian Hewett

No. 22, 6-foot, 180 pounds

WR Drake London

No. 15, 6-foot-5, 205 pounds

S Kaulana Makaula

No. 23, 6-foot-3, 190 pounds

WR Munir McClain

No. 13, 6-foot-4, 210-pounds

WR Bru McCoy

No. 14, 6-foot-3, 185 pounds

LB Tuasivi Nomura

No. 44, 6-foot-1, 210 pounds

CB Adonis Otey

No. 13, 6-foot-1, 180 pounds

TE Ethan Rae

No. 85, 6-foot-5, 240 pounds

OT Drew Richmond

No. 53, 6-foot-5, 315 pounds

OL Jason Rodriguez

No. 77, 6-foot-6, 325 pounds

CB Chris Steele

No. 8, 6-foot-1, 190 pounds

LB Maninoa Tufono

No. 45, 6-foot-3, 235 pounds

CB Jayden Williams

No. 29, 6-foot-1, 195 pounds

