New numbers, measurables for USC newcomers
We now know the numbers and measurables for the newest Trojans with the release of the 2019 media guide. As we previously reported, incoming JUCO CB Jaylen Watson and freshman OL Tilini Livai were academic casualties, and senior TE Daniel Imatorbhebhe is no longer on the team. Freshman CB Trey Davis, who we reported last week has left the program, is listed as transferring. USC enters training camp with 81 players on scholarship.
Here's the 411 on USC's summer enrollees:
DT De'jon Benton
No. 79, 6-foot-3, 285 pounds
TB Kenan Christon
No. 23, 5-foot-10, 185 pounds
WR Kyle Ford
No. 81, 6-foot-2, 210 pounds
S Dorian Hewett
No. 22, 6-foot, 180 pounds
WR Drake London
No. 15, 6-foot-5, 205 pounds
S Kaulana Makaula
No. 23, 6-foot-3, 190 pounds
WR Munir McClain
No. 13, 6-foot-4, 210-pounds
WR Bru McCoy
No. 14, 6-foot-3, 185 pounds
LB Tuasivi Nomura
No. 44, 6-foot-1, 210 pounds
CB Adonis Otey
No. 13, 6-foot-1, 180 pounds
TE Ethan Rae
No. 85, 6-foot-5, 240 pounds
OT Drew Richmond
No. 53, 6-foot-5, 315 pounds
OL Jason Rodriguez
No. 77, 6-foot-6, 325 pounds
CB Chris Steele
No. 8, 6-foot-1, 190 pounds
LB Maninoa Tufono
No. 45, 6-foot-3, 235 pounds
CB Jayden Williams
No. 29, 6-foot-1, 195 pounds
***
The newest Trojans have their numbers. Time to carry on the legacy. #FightOn pic.twitter.com/DbAfMatEzy— USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) July 22, 2019