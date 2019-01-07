New offer could change situation for four-star Enokk Vimahi
SAN ANTONIO - Enokk Vimahi had his three favorites set and the four-star planned to make his commitment later this month at the Polynesian Bowl.Then Ohio State offered on Friday morning.“I’m talkin...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news