Solomon Byrd thought he had made his decision already. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound defensive end announced his transfer from Wyoming to Georgia Tech back on April 29.

Then he heard again from USC, he took an official visit with the program this past weekend and on Tuesday he announced he would instead transfer to the Trojans.

"Literally the day after my commitment they kind of like turned up the heat a little bit," Byrd told TrojanSports.com after tweeting out his announcement. "Because I was getting recruited by 'SC I would say maybe a week and a half, two weeks before Georgia Tech even started recruiting me. So I had built some relationships over there. Ultimately, it was a business decision, for my family, to get on the field for the future. I feel like I'll be real prosperous from there. As well as, I'm from California.

"Obviously, Lincoln Riley is a winner everywhere he's been. ... It's just very impressive with the staff they brought in, the players they're bringing in. I think something special's going to happen."