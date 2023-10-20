Since he was 7 years old, four-star cornerback Isaiah Rubin has dreamed of playing for USC one day. He and his dad watched the Trojans growing up, and the Las Vegas native hoped to one day suit up for his favorite team. As the recruiting process played out, the Trojans remained in the picture but had stiff competition with back-to-back Pac-12 champs Utah, powerhouse Pacific Northwest program Oregon and Deion Sanders' Colorado team all in the picture as well.

Friday, made the choice to go with what his younger self always wanted by committing to play for Lincoln Riley and the Trojans over those other options.

"Me and my pops growing up watching SC games," Rubin said. "He'd been to the SC games when he was a little kid. Me and him, we just have that connection with SC and just wanted to make it happen."

In the process of committing, Rubin helped USC continue to solidify its secondary with another local defensive back addition joining Chatsworth-Sierra Canyon safety Marquis Gallegos, Bellflower-St. John Bosco cornerback Marcelles Williams, Texas-based cornerback Braylon Conley and Florida-based safety Jarvis Boatwright.

Four of the five members of the group are rated as four-star prospects by Rivals.