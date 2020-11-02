TrojanSports - Newest USC basketball commit KJ Allen discusses his Trojans decision

USC didn't have to look far to find the latest addition to its 2021 basketball recruiting class, landing a commitment on Saturday from JUCO prospect KJ Allen, out of East Los Angeles College.

Allen, a 6-foot-6, 225-pound small forward, averaged 18.5 points on 68.9-percent shooting and 9.3 rebounds for a 29-1 ELAC team last season.

He is USC's fifth commit in this current 2021 recruiting cycle, joining 4-star guards Malik Thomas (La Verne, Calif.) and Reese Dixon-Waters (Playa Del Rey, Calif.), and 3-star forwards Harrison Hornery (Santa Ana, Calif.) and Kobe Johnson (Milwaukee, Wisc.).

Allen ultimately chose USC over Loyola Marymount and Fresno State.

"Those schools are great, but I felt USC can help me expand my basketball game and have a shot at a championship," he told TrojanSports.com.

Allen joined ELAC out of Westchester HS in Los Angeles and now continues his basketball journey in the city yet again.

"It feels great being able to play for your own city and have family and friends watch you play. It’s an wonderful feeling," he said.

As a prospect, Allen is a versatile player who gave his recruiting stock a major boost in his first year at ELAC after receiving minimal interest coming out of high school.

"I believe I can bring lots of energy on defense and offense, overall be an impactful player," he said. "I feel in today’s game there really isn’t positions anymore, but if I was to pick I would say [I fit at the] 3 or 4. ...

"Out of high school I didn’t have many options and I felt ELAC was my best opportunity to get to the next level. I felt like people had there doubts before ELAC, but after the season proved I was capable of playing at the next level."