Newest USC OL offer Gabe Blair talks Trojans interest, recruitment
USC has expanded its offensive line search with a few new 2021 offers in recent weeks, and from that it sounds like the Trojans have at least a couple viable leads.The most recent offer went out ea...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news