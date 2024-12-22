No. 7 USC women add signature win to resume while holding off No. 4 UConn

For the second time this season, the USC women's basketball team was under the sport's biggest spotlight Saturday night in a clash of top national contenders.

The first such opportunity for the Trojans didn't turn out so well with a 74-61 home loss to then-No. 6 Notre Dame last month. That remains the team's only blemish, though, and this time they delivered a momentous win to that impressive resume.

No. 7-ranked USC closed out a 72-70 win over No. 4 UConn in Hartford, Connecticut, behind 25 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 blocks from star JuJu Watkins and a double-double from Kiki Iriafen, who finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists.

"This is a really significant win and it's a really significant win because of the stature of UConn's program and what Geno Auriemma has done for our sport," USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb said. "I told them in there, for me, for my entire high school and on, this is what basketball excellence was. This is what we saw and it's challenged all of us to want to be better and to find players who want to be better and want to be elite. ...

"I'm just really proud of our team -- I can't say it in enough ways. When we lost to Notre Dame, it would have been really easy to blame people, to fracture apart, to listen to outside stuff, and I said, 'Hey, as long as we stick together this can make us better,' and it has. It has in every way."

This is USC's first-ever win over UConn and a reversal of outcome from the last meeting, when the Huskies ended the Trojans' season in the Elite Eight last year (80-73).

"It feels great to get the W always. I think it hit a little different knowing the history of last year and how they sent us home," Watkins said. "So it was just great to see everybody that came out -- I don't think I've ever played in front of so many people."

USC (11-1) led by as many as 18 points early in the second half Saturday, only to see the Huskies (10-2) battled back and take a 1-point lead on a layup by Sarah Strong with 4:34 remaining, but the Trojans played with poise late in front of a crowd of 15,684 at XL Center.

Watkins immediately hit a tough jumper, drew a foul and hit the free throw to put USC back up 67-65.