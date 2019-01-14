HONOLULU, Hawaii -- Four-star defensive back Noa Pola-Gates insists he hasn't signed with a school yet, even financial aid paperwork, and that he won't inform the coaches of his decision until late in the week.

Pola-Gates, one of the top players left in this 2019 recruiting class and a priority target for USC, had long been planning to announce his college decision during the Polynesian Bowl here on Saturday.

But there were recent rumblings that he may have already taken a step toward locking in his decision.

"No, not yet. I've still got this whole week," Pola-Gates told TrojanSports.com Monday, also saying he hadn't even signed the non-binding financial aid paperwork. "Nothing."