As soon as Noah Baumann arrived at San Jose State in the summer of 2017, prior to his freshman season, head basketball coach Dave Wojcik abruptly resigned. That set the tone for his two years with the program.

"I come from winning -- I went to a high school that won a lot, an AAU team that won a lot -- but the last two years, just a lot of transfers, a coaching change," Baumann said. "... I think staying here, it just didn't make sense."

Once Baumann decided to transfer, he says USC was one of the first programs to call -- and on Tuesday he announced his decision to join the Trojans.

Baumann, a 6-foot-5 guard from Phoenix, Ariz., ranked second on the San Jose State team with 10.8 points per game while shooting an impressive 45.5 percent from 3-point range (81 of 178) as a sophomore.

He has to sit out next season per NCAA transfer rules, but he'll have two seasons of eligibility left to contribute to the Trojans.

Baumann is one of three transfers USC added this offseason (including a pair of grad transfers -- Columbia's Quinton Adlesh and Akron's Daniel Utomi), and it's probably no coincidence that all three are known for their perimeter shooting. Adlesh and Utomi will try to give the Trojans a boost in that department next season while Baumann bides his time, eager to contribute in 2020-21.

