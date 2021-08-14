Notes, highlights and observations from USC's first scrimmage of camp

USC held its first scrimmage of fall camp Saturday afternoon inside the Coliseum.

For a while, the advantage was decidedly in the favor of the defense, but freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart delivered three late touchdown passes -- two from short-field situations -- to breathe some life into the offense and account for the only scores of the day.

Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Kyle Ford, junior receiver John Jackson III and freshman Michael Jackson III hauled in those TDs.

We have a full report of the other highlights, notes and observations, including a variety of offensive line alignments, an interesting Korey Foreman-Courtland Ford matchup, turnovers, notable inactives and more.

