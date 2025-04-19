Notre Dame safety Kennedy Urlacher transferring to USC

USC has landed its first transfer of the spring following a commitment announcement from Notre Dame transfer safety Kennedy Urlacher on Saturday morning. The rising sophomore from Chandler, Arizona played in 14 games with the Irish last fall and finished with 12 tackles (7 solo) to go with a tackle for loss and fumble recovery.

Urlacher, who is the son of longtime Chicago Bears and NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher, mostly played on special teams during his freshman season but was able to showcase his versatility when used on defense.

He played 65 total snaps and finished the fifth-best coverage grade among the Irish defensive players according to PFF. The 5-foot-11, 197-pound safety lined up at multiple positions throughout his first season including at free safety and nickel.

In addition to those two positions, Urlacher also lined up at strong safety and played 25 snaps in the box.

Urlacher's most productive game came in his collegiate debut against Purdue when he had 3 tackles and a pass breakup for the Irish.

In all, he played on defense in five games as a freshman.