TrojanSports - NSD 2021: Predictions for uncommitted Rivals250 prospects

National Signing Day is upon us and after months - if not years - of covering these prospects, we’re down to the final predictions as decision day nears. Here is a look at the final Rivals250 recruits who have not yet made a commitment:

J.T. TUIMOLOAU

Prediction: Oregon Tuimoloau is not planning to announce on National Signing Day. He could even take his recruitment all the way to April because the five-star defensive end wants to take visits first. If Oregon can get him on campus the Ducks have a real shot because he has friends there and the coaches are convincing. But Alabama and Ohio State are still very much in the picture and USC cannot be counted out yet. Visits will be crucial. - National/West Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney

LJ JOHNSON

Prediction: Texas A&M This is supposed to come down to the wire after visits to both campuses, but Jimbo Fisher has a long history with the Rivals100 back and Tommie Robinson recruited him at LSU and now for the Aggies. - South-Central Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman

TERRION ARNOLD

Prediction: Georgia It looks like Florida has fallen, and the Gators are all but out, but the battle between Alabama and Georgia is extremely tight. Arnold is playing things, as he has from the beginning, close to the vest, and he is in regular contact with those in Tuscaloosa and Athens daily. Each staff seems to feel cautiously optimistic, but Arnold does not plan to reveal his decision to anyone until he announces it publicly Wednesday.

The buzz has been around the Bulldogs much of late 2020, and into early 2021, but Alabama has always been right there too. This one could still go either way and is too close to call, but if I have to lean ever so slightly in one direction, I have to say Georgia.” - Southeast Recruiting Analyst Chad Simmons

TYWONE MALONE

Prediction: Ole Miss This is a toss up between Ole Miss and Texas A&M with Florida State hanging around but I'll take Ole Miss right now. He's visited twice and feels good about his place on the baseball and football teams. - Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst Adam Friedman

RAESJON DAVIS

Prediction: USC Ohio State made a late run at the former LSU four-star linebacker commit, but USC has never stopped recruiting Davis. It’s the hometown school where a lot of his friends are already part of the team or committed in the 2022 class, so USC is the pick. - Gorney

BRIAN THOMAS

Prediction: LSU Another commitment that will come down to the buzzer, I like LSU's persistence and the relationships Thomas has with LSU basketball freshman Jalen Cook and 2021 signee Chris Hilton. However, I would not be surprised to see this recruitment teeter beyond National Signing Day. - Spiegelman

DESTYN HILL

Prediction: Florida State The Seminoles have had an edge with Hill dating back to multiple in-person visits last spring. Mike Norvell's involvement in the Florida State offense paired with David Johnson's relationship with the Rivals250 receiver dating back to when he coached at Tennessee wins out. - Spiegelman

AVANTE DICKERSON