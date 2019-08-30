-The first striking observation is the presence of four receiver spots on the depth chart. It remains to be seen how often USC will truly go four-wide, but it's notable that the staff felt the need to lay it out this way.

-Over the last couple weeks, we started to see a lot more of Tennessee grad transfer Drew Richmond at right tackle with Jalen McKenzie sliding over to right guard, replacing returning starter Andrew Vorhees. Richmond had spent the first part of camp getting reps at left tackle behind starter Austin Jackson. Ultimately, Richmond was not competing so much with McKenzie at right tackle but with Vorhees in terms of being one of USC's top five linemen.

-It's no surprise that Vavae Malepeai and Stephen Carr are slotted together with the first team. We've actually seen USC put them on the field at the same time, but in general, the Trojans are going to rotate in the backfield, at least early in the season. The question is what share of that rotation does impressive redshirt freshman Markese Stepp earn? He brings a different skill set than the other RBs with his physical style and penchant for producing yards after contact. Also of note on the running back depth chart, former walk-on Quincy Jountti, who was put on scholarship Thursday, lands ahead of freshman Kenan Christon. It was known that Christon was well behind the top three, but it's a marginal surprise to see Jountti formally get slotted over him.



-Going back to the receivers, it's interesting to see redshirt senior Dominic Davis slotted there rather than running back. It was revealed earlier this week that Davis was moving back to the offensive side after working at cornerback, but he started his college career as a running back initially.

-At tight end, Erik Krommenhoek earns the first-team nod over Josh Falo, which is surprising not in terms of what we saw this preseason but because Falo would seem a very useful receiving weapon in this Air Raid offense.