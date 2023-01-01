Offensive Notes: Insight on Lincoln Riley, hype for Raleek Brown and more
ARLINGTON, Texas -- Unlike in past years, reporters have not been able to interview USC's assistant coaches during the season, aside from defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. So there was plenty to talk about with offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Josh Henson as the Trojans were asked by the Cotton Bowl to make their coordinators available for press conferences this week.
Aside from all the pertinent offensive line matters -- which we covered in-depth here -- the most interesting question asked to Henson was about his experience working with USC head coach Lincoln Riley for the first time.
Henson peeled back the curtain just ever so much to share some compelling insight into Riley's process of game-planning for opponents.
"Man, attention to detail. Just his ability to intake information and remember it, kind of a photographic memory is outstanding, it's elite," Henson said. "But man, he goes through every single play, he watches every play, we watch more of the opponent than any place I've ever been and, man, he sifts through that information and he's just attention to detail. That's why he's so good at what he does.
"He is looking for and going to find where our best matchups are to put our guys in position to make plays. That's what's been impressive about him to me this season. He grinds through it and it's been really impressive to watch."
Notable quote
Speaking of good quotes from this Cotton Bowl week, running back Austin Jones gave a fresh injection of hype to a player who already has the fan base pining for him to be fully unleashed.
That would, of course, be freshman running back Raleek Brown, the five-star talent with elite speed who has had 36 carries for 166 yards plus 14 catches for 151 yards and 5 total touchdowns this season.
"He's a light in the room, always. Super funny. Cool all the time. Like, you've just got to be around him. He's one of the best things on the team," Jones said. "And as far as football goes, he's obviously one of the ‑‑ he's going to be one of the best players in years to come. He's super explosive, very fast. I can't wait to see where he goes."
In terms of young offensive players impressing the veterans, freshman wide receiver CJ Williams is another who earned praise for taking advantage of the bowl practices over the last few weeks.
