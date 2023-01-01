ARLINGTON, Texas -- Unlike in past years, reporters have not been able to interview USC's assistant coaches during the season, aside from defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. So there was plenty to talk about with offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Josh Henson as the Trojans were asked by the Cotton Bowl to make their coordinators available for press conferences this week.

Aside from all the pertinent offensive line matters -- which we covered in-depth here -- the most interesting question asked to Henson was about his experience working with USC head coach Lincoln Riley for the first time.

Henson peeled back the curtain just ever so much to share some compelling insight into Riley's process of game-planning for opponents.

"Man, attention to detail. Just his ability to intake information and remember it, kind of a photographic memory is outstanding, it's elite," Henson said. "But man, he goes through every single play, he watches every play, we watch more of the opponent than any place I've ever been and, man, he sifts through that information and he's just attention to detail. That's why he's so good at what he does.

"He is looking for and going to find where our best matchups are to put our guys in position to make plays. That's what's been impressive about him to me this season. He grinds through it and it's been really impressive to watch."