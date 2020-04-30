Is a five-star prospect really more valuable than a two-star prospect? The answer is yes, according to a recent study coming out of Ohio State University, and the difference is substantial.

In an effort to lend insight to the debate about paying college athletes, Stephen A. Bergman and Trevon D. Logan of Ohio State University’s Economics Department examined the value student-athletes bring to a program based on their star rating as college football prospects. The study used Rivals ratings as its data set “due to the length of the coverage of the service and its use in existing studies of player quality.”

The results of the Ohio State study assigned specific value to each star rating as it relates to team performance and revenue at the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) level. Each five-star prospect was determined to provide a value of $650,000 to their school, each four-star prospect provides $350,000 of value to the school and each three-star prospect provides $150,000 of value to the school. Two-star prospects were found to negatively impact team revenue by $13,000 per player.

The study concluded that “ratings of player quality are strongly related to school-specific football revenue and profit and may be predictive measures in a compensation scheme.”