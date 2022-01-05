OL Casey Collier enters transfer portal, see USC's full list of departures

Intriguing offensive tackle Casey Collier has entered the transfer portal after not playing at all in 2021.

Collier, a three-star recruit from Baytown, Texas, in the 2020 class, played 2 offensive snaps as a true freshman while appearing in one game.

He was working at second-team left tackle during fall camp before leaving the team to return home to Texas. Collier did return to USC, but he was noticeably absent again several weeks into the season.

The 6-foot-7, 300-pound lineman has impressive physical potential, but this outcome seemed most likely after he was no longer practicing again this fall.

Collier is the 11th USC scholarship player to enter the transfer portal since the end of the season. The Trojans have also had eight players declare for the NFL draft.

New coach Lincoln Riley had stated that the Trojans could turn over as many as 35 roster spots this offseason. USC has added three transfers so far this offseason in TCU DT Earl Barquet, Virginia OT Bobby Haskins and Washington WR Terrell Bynum.

Here's the list of departures so far:

Scholarship players into the transfer portal:

DT Jake Lichtenstein (landed at Miami)

OLB Hunter Echols (Arizona)

OLB Juliano Falaniko

S Chase Williams

LB Raymond Scott

QB Kedon Slovis (Pitt)

K Parker Lewis

OL Liam Douglass

RB Kenan Christon

WR Joseph Manjack

NFL draft declarations:

WR Drake London

RT Jalen McKenzie

DB Greg Johnson

CB Chris Steele

LB Kana’i Mauga

OLB Drake Jackson

CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart

RB Keaontay Ingram