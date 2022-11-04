PHOENIX, Ariz. -- Four-star offensive tackle Elijah Paige shocked some people when he decided to decommit from Notre Dame, promptly take a visit to USC and quickly commit to the Trojans instead back on Oct. 3.

USC was always in the mix for Paige, but Notre Dame just seemed like the right move at the time.

Times change, though, and so do recruiting decisions.

Paige reflected back on his flip to USC last week as TrojanSports.com visited with him after Pinnacle High School's game in Phoenix.

Watch a full highlight package of Paige in action below!

“[We were] just having second thoughts. I think that USC is a better fit for me. Parents can get to my games, they'll be at all my home games. ... Notre Dame's a great place. Marcus Freeman's a great guy, coach. He is hands down one of the best in the business. I mean, can't go wrong with Notre Dame. I just feel like USC was the better fit for me at the end of the day.”

When the news came out about his decommitment, USC seemed like a logical choice. When asked it he was only looking at USC, he said, “Yeah, I definitely opened it up, but when I committed a Notre Dame, USC was as close as you can get. It was, it was really close. So at the end of the day, I knew I was going to be USC once I decommitted, and my family talked about that and we were good with USC."