OL Liam Douglass is 8th USC scholarship player to enter transfer portal

Offensive lineman Liam Douglass becomes the eighth USC scholarship player to enter the transfer portal since the end of the season, officially doing so Tuesday.

Douglass was a four-star Rivals250 prospect out of local Harvard Westlake High School and the No. 15-ranked offensive tackle in the 2018 recruiting class.

Per PFF's data, Douglass played just 1 snap this season at right guard, vs. Washington State, in addition to special teams work and was also limited to special teams work in 2020.

He has two years of eligibility remaining.

USC had an eight-man rotation along the offensive line this season and is returning all but right guard Liam Jimmons from that group. If redshirt senior Andrew Vorhees is moved back to his primary left guard position next season, after playing left tackle down the stretch this fall, then redshirt senior Justin Dedich would be the favorite to start at right guard.

USC is also pursuing Virginia left tackle transfer Bobby Haskins, who took an official visit last weekend. If the Trojans land Haskins, he could either fill the left tackle spot, or move to right tackle with Jalen McKenzie sliding back inside to guard.

If USC doesn't land Haskins, it will still have Vorhees, Dedich, center Brett Neilon, McKenzie and third-year linemen Courtland Ford and Jonah Monheim from which to build a starting five.

Douglass follows into the portal DT Jake Lichtenstein, OLBs Hunter Echols and Juliano Falaniko, LB Raymond Scott, S Chase Williams, QB Kedon Slovis and K Parker Lewis, along with walk-on WRs Chase Locke and Zach Wilson.