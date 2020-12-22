TrojanSports - OL Saia Mapakaitolo decommits from USC

This was not a surprise after he did not sign with the Trojans in the Early Signing Period last week.

Mapakaitolo, who played at Bishop Alemany HS before transferring to Red Mountain HS in Mesa, Ariz., this fall only to be ruled ineligible, had been committed to the Trojans since May.

USC signed three offensive linemen last week in 4-star Rivals250 OT Mason Murphy (JSerra HS), 3-star OT Ty Buchanan (Calallen HS/Corpus Christi, Texas) and 3-star OG Maximus Gibbs (St. John Bosco HS).

The Trojans remain in pursuit of 3-star OT Austin Uke (Parish Episcopal School/Dallas, Texas) and are expected to look to further add to the position via the transfer portal, though there are no known transfer leads at this time.

