The only true test Wisconsin has faced so far was Alabama, and it was a lopsided 42-10 blowout. What did that game reveal to you about this team in terms of strengths and weaknesses?

Rohrer: "The Alabama game revealed some painful truths about this Wisconsin team. Overall, the most obvious and disheartening takeaway is that the Badgers still aren't exactly close to competing with the top teams in the nation. But more specifically, several flaws were revealed on both sides of the football that Wisconsin needs to address immediately. The offense remains lethargic, regardless of who is playing quarterback (more on that later). The play-calling is erratic, and there's absolutely no rhythm in either the passing game or the rushing attack. The Badgers' lack of an offensive identity was apparent in the first two games, but in a blowout against the Crimson Tide it was made extraordinarily apparent.

Defensively, Wisconsin's struggles in the run game continued. Tide running back Jam Miller broke off a big touchdown run to start the second half, while quarterback Jalen Milroe ran all over the Badgers from start to finish. The secondary, a supposed strength of the Badgers' defense, gave up several back-breaking plays through the air. Now, Alabama is one of the most explosive teams in the nation, but how little resistance Wisconsin offered was extremely discouraging."