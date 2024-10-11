Advertisement
Everything Lincoln Riley said Thursday ahead of showdown with Penn State
Full video and transcript of Lincoln Riley's comments Thursday.
• Ryan Young
WATCH: USC's defensive players reflect on loss, look ahead to Penn State
Watch video interviews with USC defensive players from Wednesday's practice.
• Jeff McCulloch
Everything USC DC D'Anton Lynn said Wednesday of Penn State week
Full video and transcript of USC DC D'Anton Lynn's comments after practice Wednesday.
• Jeff McCulloch
WATCH: Julian Lewis set to make a return visit to USC
Rivals national director Adam Gorney details where things stand for the five-star QB ahead of his latest trip to USC.
• Adam Gorney
Mid-South Rumor Mill: USC remains in play with four-star Daylan McCutcheon
The Rivals100 receiver has continued to evaluate his options despite a summer pledge to Florida State.
• Marshall Levenson
Opposing Perspective: Penn State insider gives insight on Nittany Lions
