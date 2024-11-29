Opposing View: Notre Dame insider gives perspective from other sideline

Notre Dame has experienced under Marcus Freeman what any program would hope for in hiring a new head coach -- steady progress.

After going 9-4 and 10-3 in his first two seasons, Freeman has the Fighting Irish off to a 10-1 start, ranked No. 5 nationally and on the doorstep of its third College Football Playoff appearance since the CFP was introduced in 2015, which it can lock up with a win over USC (6-5) on Saturday in the Coliseum.

For a closer look from the Notre Dame side of the matchup, we called on Tyler James of InsideNDSports.com for his perspective.