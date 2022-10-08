While our TrojanSports.com staff has dispensed all the thoughts, perspective and predictions we have for this highly-anticipated clash between No. 6, unbeaten USC and 4-0 Washington State, we turn it over to the Cougars side of the matchup for an opposing view.

Kuria Pounds, beat writer for WazzuWatch.com, shares his thoughts on Washington State's strong 4-1 start and his prediction for Saturday.

What identity has Jake Dickert tried to build with this Washington State program since taking over midway through last season?

Pounds: "Dickert is building a player-led team that thrives on defense. He is a defensive-minded coach who loves to turn-over the ball and force pressure in the quarterbacks' face. He has already built an identity of pass-rush first, stopping the run and then creating turnovers to lead to set up a high-octane offense that has the "Coug Raid" passing to all options on the field with the inclusion of a steady run game."

2. What makes linebacker Daiyan Henley so effective?

Pounds: "Daiyan Henley's NFL comparison to me is Von Miller. That's what makes him so effective. He is built like a linebacker who spreads the field, collecting tackles and stopping plays over the middle. But his pass-rush ability, with help from the defensive line, is where he thrives. He can get to the quarterback through multiple gaps and can make it a living nightmare in the backfield. His aggression on the field is what makes him the leader of that defensive core up front on the line.

3. How has QB Cam Ward met the high expectations everyone had for him?

Pounds: "Cam Ward is still developing, but he is slowly meeting expectations of what the talent he has can do with this high-volume passing offense. Ward started out slower than anticipated, but the receiving corps, along with the coaching staff, credit his ability to just take in information and learn on it to make himself a better QB. Even though he struggles with turnovers and decision-making sometimes, he knows how to make good reads and can scramble outside the pocket to extend plays."