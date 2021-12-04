LAS VEGAS -- As new USC coach Lincoln Riley and his assistant coaches spent much of Wednesday in Las Vegas doing in-home visits with some key prospects, fans remained curious if four-star offensive tackle Jake Taylor -- who committed to Riley at Oklahoma -- was on that list.

The answer is no, but only because Taylor chose not to meet with Riley and the Trojans.

"Coach Riley texted me like, 'Hey Jake, we're going to be in Vegas, me and a couple other coaches, when do you want to meet up for a home visit? I'll come to school to visit you.' I was like, 'Well, coach, about that, I love you, I respect the decision you made' -- if you look at the rewards he got for signing it -- 'I do not blame you one bit, but I'm just sorry. I've been to USC before and I know I'm not going to go there, so I don't want to waste your time and I don't want to waste my time,'" Taylor told TrojanSports.com on Friday after a workout at Bishop Gorman High School. "As bad as that sounds, I just want them to recruit who's actually going to go there and I know deep down it's not going to be USC [for me]."

The unknown remains whether Oklahoma co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh will follow Riley to USC, like Sooners defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and outside receivers coach Dennis Simmons already did.

On3.com's Matt Zenitz reported earlier this week that he expected Bedenbaugh to go with Riley, but nothing has come out since to confirm or reinforce that. And Bedenbaugh hasn't told Taylor of any final decision for his future yet.