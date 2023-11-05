USC coach Lincoln Riley made a tough personal decision but one that was necessary for the program as he fired defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, who had been with him the last five years going back to their time together at Oklahoma. There is plenty to rehash and critique in the rearview mirror -- we cover a lot of it here -- but it's also time to look forward to a fresh start for what has statistically been the worst defense in Trojans history, first claiming that ignominy last season and now on track to finish with much worse numbers this fall. USC ranks 119th out of 130 FBS teams in giving up 436 yards per game and 121st in points allowed at 34.5 points per game. But change is coming, so we set our sights on the future and who Riley might pursue as his next defensive coordinator. Here are a dozen candidates we think he should at least kick the tires on ...

Jim Leonhard. (Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Images)

1. Jim Leonhard

Current position: Senior defensive analyst at Illinois Notable resume: Leonhard, who was a safety in the NFL for six different teams from 2005-14, established himself a successful college defensive coordinator while holding that role at his alma mater Wisconsin from 2017-22, including a stint as interim head coach. During those seasons, the Badgers' defense ranked 2nd nationally (262.1 yards per game allowed) in 2017, 29th in 2018 (344.2), 4th (287.1) in 2019, 5th (299.9) in 2020, 1st in 2021 (235.3) and 11th in 2022 (303.5). Why he would be a fit at USC: Just look at those numbers! Leonhard has a proven track record of running the kind of defenses that USC will need to compete in the Big Ten moving forward. And he's available. It seems like too obvious of a match. Why he wouldn't be a fit at USC: None. He doesn't have any ties to the West Coast, but USC could benefit by tapping into Leonhard's Midwest recruiting ties and the Trojans should have a lot to sell recruits in that area as a member of the Big Ten. Our verdict: USC should be reaching out to Illinois for permission to talk to Leonhard on Monday, or back-channeling through his agent, and Lincoln Riley should be on the phone with him at the first opportunity. This would be a home run hire, and the fact that he's not attached to a full coaching position at this moment makes him as appealing a candidate as the Trojans will find.

Dave Aranda. (Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY images)

2. Dave Aranda

Current position: Head coach at Baylor Notable resume: Before taking his first head coaching job at Baylor, Aranda won a national championship as the defensive coordinator at LSU in 2019 when he was considered one of the top (and highest-paid) coordinators in college football. Aside from LSU (2016-19), he has served as DC at Wisconsin (2013-15), Utah State (2012), Hawaii (2010-11), Southern Utah (2008), Delta State (2007) and Cal Lutheran (2005-06). His LSU defenses ranked 10th, 12th, T-25th and 31st nationally in yards allowed, while his Wisconsin defenses ranked 7th, 4th and 2nd. Why he would be a fit at USC: Aranda's tenure as head coach at Baylor is trending in the wrong direction as he's followed up his 12-2 2021 season with a 6-7 finish last year and a 3-6 mark so far this fall. While he has many years left on his contract (more on that momentarily), if Baylor -- which has become accustomed to athletics success -- chooses to move on from Aranda, then he should be a top candidate for the Trojans. After all, USC was close to hiring him back in 2019 before Baylor came in with the head coaching offer. Aranda grew up in Redlands, California, so a move to the West Coast would make personal sense, and with his history coaching in the Big Ten he'd theoretically transition well to the Trojans' future in that conference. Why he wouldn't be a fit at USC: Well, the Baylor contract. After that successful 2021 season, Aranda signed an extension from 2029. Baylor is a private university so it doesn't release contract details, making it hard to know what it would have to pay to terminate him early. But if this season continues to go south for the Bears and the school moves on from Aranda, USC should be on the phone with him that same day. Our verdict: It can't be presumed that Aranda will even be available, so consider this a longshot for now, but he lands high on our list because the potential fit is so enticing.

Trent Bray. (Soobum Im/USA TODAY Images)

3. Trent Bray