TrojanSports - Our top 10 takeaways from the first week of USC spring football

USC is through three of its 15 spring football practices, and although only one of those was in full pads so far we've been able to learn a few things about these Trojans nonetheless. Here are the 10 thoughts/takeaways that stick out coming off the first week of spring ball.

1. Courtland Ford in the driver's seat at left tackle

We heard so much from Clay Helton and Graham Harrell about how the Trojans were going to rotate a bunch up front this spring, mix and match, try several guys at different spots and find the best-five alignment through trial and error. And then we saw the exact same first-team and second-team offensive line in the two open practices last week (Tuesday and Saturday) with every indication that it was status quo during the Thursday session as well. The first group was Ford along with the returning starters from last year in their usual spots -- Andrew Vorhees at left guard, Brett Neilon at center, Liam Jimmons at right guard and Jalen McKenzie at right tackle. Maybe there is a little experimentation in the weeks to come, but at the very least it is telling that the coaching staff's opinion entering spring is that Ford is the front-runner to replace Alijah Vera-Tucker at left tackle. And it makes sense. Among the other candidates mentioned by Helton entering camp, McKenzie had a tough enough time on the right side last year, it sounds like Casey Collier is still a developmental project with intriguing long-term potential and Jonah Monheim's best value may be a utility sub who can plug in anywhere on the line. We'll see what happens the rest of spring, but it sure looks like this is Ford's job to lose.



2. Gary Bryant Jr. will get every opportunity to carve out a role

The wide receivers, in general, are tougher to read after one week because there have really only been five scholarship guys available so far -- Drake London, Gary Bryant Jr., K.D. Nixon, John Jackson III and Michael Jackson III. Bru McCoy was among several high-profile players not spotted on the field last week (with vague references by Helton to guys working through health protocols, about which we can read between the lines). Kyle Ford is still rehabbing, Munir McClain is still suspended, Josh Jackson Jr. is learning how to play quarterback, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns are gone, and Kyron Ware-Hudson, Joseph Manjack and new Memphis transfer Tahj Washington haven't yet arrived. So we're not going to read much into the alignments so far, like the fact that London -- who has starred exclusively in the slot while playing a role likened to a hybrid tight end -- has worked almost exclusively at outside receiver so far, or that the 5-foot-8 prototypical slot weapon Nixon has as well. There simply aren't many guys to go around, and there's no harm in experimenting a little at this time of year. But one of the most telling comments from the coaching staff last week came when Harrell said that he thinks Bryant can be used all over and can indeed be an outsider receiver. We were worried that the addition of Nixon, the veteran transfer from Colorado, who block Bryant's best path to touches in the slot, but that doesn't seem to be the case. The second-year speedster is still going to have to earn his role, but it looks like he'll have every opportunity to prove he's one of the best options to help replace all those catches St. Brown and Vaughns took out the door.

3. Michael Jackson III could make an immediate impact